ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (2688.HK)
2688.HK on Hong Kong Stock
59.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
59.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.17%)
HK$-0.10 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
HK$59.20
HK$59.20
Open
HK$59.70
HK$59.70
Day's High
HK$59.80
HK$59.80
Day's Low
HK$58.65
HK$58.65
Volume
1,196,410
1,196,410
Avg. Vol
2,830,401
2,830,401
52-wk High
HK$60.20
HK$60.20
52-wk Low
HK$30.40
HK$30.40
About
ENN Energy Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in gas supply business. The Company is engaged in the sale of piped gas, gas connection, the construction and operation of vehicle gas refueling stations, the wholesale of gas, the sale of other energy and the sale of gas appliances and materials.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$62,632.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,081.73
|Dividend:
|0.83
|Yield (%):
|1.43
Financials
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady, despite firing of new missile
HONG KONG, Sept 15 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Friday as investors reacted calmly to the news of the firing of another North Korean ballistic missile over Japan.