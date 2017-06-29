Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd (2689.HK)
2689.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.26 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
HK$14.82
Open
HK$15.02
Day's High
HK$15.32
Day's Low
HK$15.00
Volume
25,499,675
Avg. Vol
17,759,248
52-wk High
HK$17.42
52-wk Low
HK$6.06
About
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper and high value specialty paper products in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company’s subsidiaries include Nine Dragons Paper (BVI) Group Limited, Nine Dragons Worldwide... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$77,685.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,674.22
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|2.12
Financials
BRIEF-Valmet gets repeat order for containerboard machines from Nine Dragons in China
* VALMET RECEIVES A REPEAT ORDER OF TWO MORE CONTAINERBOARD MACHINES FROM NINE DRAGONS IN CHINA
MEDIA-India's Ballarpur Industries in talks to sell Malaysian arm to China's Nine Dragons - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy