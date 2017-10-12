Edition:
Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd (2727.HK)

2727.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$3.57
Open
HK$3.60
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.60
Volume
26,844,500
Avg. Vol
17,854,818
52-wk High
HK$4.26
52-wk Low
HK$3.30

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is principally engaged in design, manufacture and distribution of electric power and industrial equipment. The Company's main business is new energy business, including the manufacture and sale of wind turbines and components and nuclear power equipment; efficient and clean energy... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$108,826.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13,431.16
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about 2727.HK

Chinese buyers eye German industrial firm FFT in deal that could top $700 mln - sources

HONG KONG, Oct 12 Chinese firms including high-end equipment maker Jiangsu Hagong Intelligent Robot Co plan to bid for German industrial company FFT, likely to be valued at up to $712 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

12 Oct 2017

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17

DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

17 Sep 2017

Dubai awards $3.9 billion solar energy contract to Shanghai Electric, ACWA Power

DUBAI Dubai's state energy utility awarded a $3.9 billion contract to build and run a 700 megawatt solar power plant to a consortium comprising Shanghai Electric and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, the government said on Saturday.

16 Sep 2017

Dubai awards $3.9 bln solar energy contract to Shanghai Electric, ACWA Power

DUBAI, Sept 16 Dubai's state energy utility awarded a $3.9 billion contract to build and run a 700 megawatt solar power plant to a consortium comprising Shanghai Electric and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power , the government said on Saturday.

16 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla

* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla

23 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates