Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd (2728.HK)
2728.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.16HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in energy trading business. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Speaker Units segment is engaged in the sales of speaker drivers for automotive, flat-panel television (TV) and audio applications. The Energy Trading segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,825.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,547.26
|Dividend:
|0.00
|Yield (%):
|0.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Yuhua Energy expects profit of not less than about HK$38 mln for HY
* Expecting to record a net profit of not less than approximately HK$38 million for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Yuhua Energy proposes issue of HK$100 mln 6 pct notes due 2018
* Company conditionally agreed to issue notes to zhongtai Source text (http://bit.ly/2q7vcCp) Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.