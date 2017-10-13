Edition:
India

Jiayuan International Group Ltd (2768.HK)

2768.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.60
Open
HK$5.61
Day's High
HK$5.61
Day's Low
HK$5.54
Volume
1,980,000
Avg. Vol
2,475,716
52-wk High
HK$5.77
52-wk Low
HK$3.02

Chart for

About

Jiayuan International Group Limited operates as one property developer of large-scale residential complex projects and integrated commercial complex projects in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China (PRC). The Company's main business operations include the development and sale of residential and commercial properties;... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$12,099.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,220.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 2768.HK

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group Sept contracted sales RMB402.1 mln

* Sept contracted sales of group RMB402.1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group posts HY profit of RMB522 mln

* Contracted sales of about RMB3,872.8 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group expects increase in revenue and profit attributable for HY

* Board expects to record an increase in revenue by approximately 30% to 40% for six months ended 30 June 2017

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group's ‍June 2017 contracted sales were about RMB601.8 mln​

* ‍june 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately rmb601.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International's controlling shareholder enters share mortgage agreement

* Mingyuan investment, one of controlling shareholders of co entered into a share mortgage agreement with CCB International Overseas Ltd

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May

* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International enters placing agreement

* Mingyuan group investment limited, placing agents and company entered into placing agreement

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International posts contracted sales for April RMB754.2 million

* For period from 1 April 2017 to 30 April 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB754.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 May 2017
» More 2768.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates