Sojitz Corp (2768.T)
2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
332JPY
6:35am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sojitz Corporation is a Japan-based integrated trading company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Machinery segment provides automobiles and automobile parts, construction and industrial machinery, power-generating equipment, marine vessels and airplanes. The Energy and Metal segment provides oil and gas,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥390,467.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,251.50
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|2.56
Financials
