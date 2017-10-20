BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties asks securities regulator to halt review of Shanghai listing plans * Requests securities regulator to halt review of its plans for Shanghai listing - China securities regulator

Fitch Revises Beijing Capital Development's Outlook to Negative, Affirms Rating at 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (known by its abbreviated Chinese name Shokai Group) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Shokai Group's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'BBB-', and its senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all outstanding bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at

BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties posts contracted sales for September of about RMB7.40 bln​ * ‍Group's contracted sales for month of September 2017 amounted to about RMB7.40 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Upgrades CIFI to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China-based property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. CIFI's attributable contracted sales have continued to increase strongly since Fitch placed the rating on Positive Ou

Fitch Assigns Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities Final 'BB' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's USD600 million subordinated perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BB'. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year, five

Fitch Rates Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities at 'BB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's proposed US dollar perpetual capital securities an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The proposed perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year

Fitch Maintains Guangzhou R&F's 'BB' Ratings on Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s 'BB' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all its outstanding notes issued by subsidiaries. Guangzhou R&F's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, weakened to 69% at end-1H17, from 63% at end-2016, following ag

BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties posts July contracted sales of RMB5.95 bln * Group's contracted sales for month of July 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.95 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Publishes Future Land Holdings' Rating at 'BB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Future Land Holdings Co., Ltd.'s (FLH) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Positive Outlook. Fitch has also published FLH's senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. We have also assigned the proposed US dollar senior notes to be issued by FLH's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, New Metro Global Limited, an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The notes