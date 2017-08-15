Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (2778.HK)
2778.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.78
Open
HK$5.76
Day's High
HK$5.80
Day's Low
HK$5.73
Volume
3,812,000
Avg. Vol
7,198,627
52-wk High
HK$6.46
52-wk Low
HK$4.12
About
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Hong Kong-based REIT. The key objective of the REIT is to provide investors with stable and sustainable distributions and to achieve long-term capital growth. The REIT mainly invests in office buildings and retail properties which produce rental income. It focuses on Grade-A... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Champion Real Estate Investment Trust posts HY profit after tax of HK$4.60 bln
* HY distributable income & distribution per unit increased by 7.5% and 7.2% to hk$758 million & hk$0.1173 respectively Source text:(http://bit.ly/2wZFHb3) Further company coverage: