BRIEF-Nanjing Panda Electronics' shareholder Huarong Asset to unload A-shares within 6 months * Says shareholder China Huarong Asset Management plans to unload up to 18.2 million A-shares in the company at no lower than 9.5 yuan ($1.43) per share within six mths

BRIEF-Northeast Pharmaceutical Group says second biggest shareholder unloads 1.73 pct stake in co * Says its second biggest shareholder China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd unloads 8.2 million shares of co (1.73 percent stake)

BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management posts HY total income of RMB60.81 bln * HY profit attributable RMB13.36 billion versus RMB11.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management Co receives approval for issue of tier II capital bonds * Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company