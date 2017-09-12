China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK)
2799.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.60%)
HK$-0.06 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
HK$3.76
HK$3.76
Open
HK$3.78
HK$3.78
Day's High
HK$3.79
HK$3.79
Day's Low
HK$3.68
HK$3.68
Volume
68,802,260
68,802,260
Avg. Vol
41,521,182
41,521,182
52-wk High
HK$3.94
HK$3.94
52-wk Low
HK$2.49
HK$2.49
China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in asset management. The Company operates through three segments. Distressed Asset Management Operations segment is engaged in distressed asset management, debt equity swap asset management, custody and agency services for distressed... (more)
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$151,201.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39,070.21
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|4.40
BRIEF-Nanjing Panda Electronics' shareholder Huarong Asset to unload A-shares within 6 months
* Says shareholder China Huarong Asset Management plans to unload up to 18.2 million A-shares in the company at no lower than 9.5 yuan ($1.43) per share within six mths
BRIEF-Northeast Pharmaceutical Group says second biggest shareholder unloads 1.73 pct stake in co
* Says its second biggest shareholder China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd unloads 8.2 million shares of co (1.73 percent stake)
BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management posts HY total income of RMB60.81 bln
* HY profit attributable RMB13.36 billion versus RMB11.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management Co receives approval for issue of tier II capital bonds
* Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company
BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management approves plan for non-public issuance of offshore preference shares
* considered and approved plan for non-public issuance of offshore preference shares