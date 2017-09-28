COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd (2866.HK)
BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Development's unit plans to issue asset-backed securities
* Says leasing unit plans to issue up to 2.98 billion yuan ($447.45 million) asset-backed securities
BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Development to set up logistics industry JV
* Says it plans to invest 150 million yuan ($22.78 million) to set up logistics industry JV with initial size of 10.0 billion yuan
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development Co updates on up joint venture co in Shanghai
* Co, Shanghai Pan Asia, Sino-Poland Development, Vision Credit, enters promoters agreement to set up joint venture co in Shanghai
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development swings back to black in H1
($1 = 6.5899 Chinese yuan renminbi)
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development Co receives resignation of deputy general manager, Feng Xingguo
* Received written resignation of feng xingguo as deputy general manager of company
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development enters insurance services agreement with Cosco Shipping Insurance
* Company and Cosco Shipping Insurance entered into insurance services agreement
BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Dev's unit to buy containers for about $200.4 mln
* says unit Florens Container Investment (SPV) Ltd signs agreement to buy containers from CLC II Company Limited for about $200.4 million
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development recives approval of revised proposed non-public issuance of A-shares by SASAC
* Cosco Shipping has received approval from sasac for revised proposed non-public issuance of A shares and COSCO subscription
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development's unit to subscribe to China Bohai Bank's shares
* Says its unit to invest about 1.76 billion yuan ($256.86 million) to subscribe to China Bohai Bank's shares
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development entered into management services agreement
* Entered into management services agreement for a fee of up to RMB80 million