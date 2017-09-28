Edition:
COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd (2866.HK)

2866.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.75
Open
HK$1.75
Day's High
HK$1.76
Day's Low
HK$1.73
Volume
14,364,120
Avg. Vol
20,820,061
52-wk High
HK$2.04
52-wk Low
HK$1.56

COSCO SHIPPING Development Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the ship leasing and transportation businesses. The Company's leasing businesses mainly include the container leasing, ship leasing and financial leasing, among others. The Company is also engaged in the container manufacturing and the... (more)

Beta: 1.57
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$42,262.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11,683.13
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Development's unit plans to issue asset-backed securities

* Says leasing unit plans to issue up to 2.98 billion yuan ($447.45 million) asset-backed securities

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Development to set up logistics industry JV

* Says it plans to invest 150 million yuan ($22.78 million) to set up logistics industry JV with initial size of 10.0 billion yuan

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development Co updates on up joint venture co in Shanghai

* Co, Shanghai Pan Asia, Sino-Poland Development, Vision Credit, enters promoters agreement to set up joint venture co in Shanghai

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development swings back to black in H1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5899 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development Co receives resignation of deputy general manager, Feng Xingguo

* Received written resignation of feng xingguo as deputy general manager of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development enters insurance services agreement with Cosco Shipping Insurance

* Company and Cosco Shipping Insurance entered into insurance services agreement

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Dev's unit to buy containers for about $200.4 mln

* says unit Florens Container Investment (SPV) Ltd signs agreement to buy containers from CLC II Company Limited for about $200.4 million

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development recives approval of revised proposed non-public issuance of A-shares by SASAC

* Cosco Shipping has received approval from sasac for revised proposed non-public issuance of A shares and COSCO subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development's unit to subscribe to China Bohai Bank's shares

* Says its unit to invest about 1.76 billion yuan ($256.86 million) to subscribe to China Bohai Bank's shares

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development entered into management services agreement

* Entered into management services agreement for a fee of up to RMB80 million

28 Apr 2017
