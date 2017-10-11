BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land ‍posts contracted sales of about RMB 2.79 billion​ in Sept 2017 * ‍In September 2017 contracted sales amounted to about RMB2.79 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land enters into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters * Entered into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts contracted sales of about RMB3.68 bln in August * In August 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB3.68 bln Source text (http://bit.ly/2gIxCEL) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land updates on July month contracted sales * ‍In July 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb2.06 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts rmb580.1 mln profit attributable for period ended 31 March 2017 * For the period ended 31 March 2017 revenue was rmb2.56 billion, profit attributable RMB580.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Beijing Capital Land proposes bond via Beijing Financial Assets Exchange HONG KONG, July 17 Beijing Capital Land Ltd plans to list a bond worth up to 2 billion yuan ($296 million) on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange (CFAE), a refinancing route that is less subject to measures aimed at slowing the rate at which cash is flowing into China's property sector.

Fitch Assigns Beijing Capital Group's Notes Final 'BBB' Rating (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Central Plaza Limited's USD100 million 3.7% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'BBB'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by International Financial Center Property Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (BCL; BB+/Stable), which is in turn a 54.5% directly owned listed subsidiary of Beijing Capital Group Company Limited (BCG; B

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land says in June total contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.60 bln * In June 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Analaysis: China land sale controls threaten developers’ profits, may trigger deals HONG KONG Real estate developers say a slew of new regulations governing many land auctions in China is threatening the business model most of them use, and is likely to speed up the consolidation of the industry through more joint ventures and takeovers.