Edition:
India

Dalian Port PDA Co Ltd (2880.HK)

2880.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.37HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.37
Open
HK$1.39
Day's High
HK$1.39
Day's Low
HK$1.37
Volume
3,748,600
Avg. Vol
3,325,805
52-wk High
HK$1.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.32

Chart for

About

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited is engaged in port and logistic services. The Company is the port operator in the Three Northeastern Provinces of China (including Heilongjiang Province, Jilin Province and Liaoning Province). It is principally engaged in the businesses, which include oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$33,529.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,894.54
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 1.26

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates