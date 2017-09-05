Enerchina Holdings Ltd (2902.HK)
2902.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.74HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-3.90%)
Prev Close
HK$0.77
Open
HK$0.77
Day's High
HK$0.78
Day's Low
HK$0.74
Volume
870,300
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
HK$0.84
52-wk Low
HK$0.74
About
Enerchina Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Financial Services segment is engaged in the provision of securities brokerage services and financial, consultancy and corporate financial advisory services.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,715.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14,519.40
|Dividend:
|0.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings announces proposed share consolidation
* Proposes every 5 existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.05 each Source text: (bit.ly/2x7NAPO) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings says expects decrease in loss for HY
* For HY, group expects to record a significant decrease (i.e. less negative) in loss attributable to shareholders by about 36%
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.