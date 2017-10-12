Edition:
Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T)

2914.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

About

Japan Tobacco Inc. is engaged in the tobacco business. The Company operates in five businesses. The Japan Domestic Tobacco business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarette products in Japan, the delivery of the Company's products, the wholesale and sale of imported tobacco products, as well as the manufacture of... (more)

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥7,380,000.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,000.00
Dividend: 70.00
Yield (%): 3.69

BRIEF-Opko Health enters into exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and commercialize Rayaldee in Japan

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Japan Tobacco acquires tobacco related assets of Mighty

07 Sep 2017

Japan government eyes Japan Post share sale as soon as this month: source

TOKYO Japan's government plans to sell shares in Japan Post Holdings Co as soon as this month, the first sale since the company's massive 2015 listing, a government source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

01 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan govt eyes Japan Post share sale as soon as this month-source

01 Sep 2017

Japan Tobacco to buy Philippine cigarette maker Mighty for $936 million

TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the Philippines' No. 2 cigarette maker Mighty Corp for about $936 million, its second large deal in Southeast Asia this month as it deepens its push into emerging markets.

22 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan Tobacco to buy Philippine cigarette maker Mighty for $936 mln

22 Aug 2017

Japan Tobacco to buy Philippine cigarette maker Mighty for $936 mln

TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the tobacco business of the Philippines' Mighty Corp for about $936 million as it aims to gain a foothold in the market.

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Japan Tobacco to acquire tobacco related assets of Mighty for 104.8 bln yen

22 Aug 2017

Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian 'kretek' cigarette firms for $677 million

JAKARTA/TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc on Friday said it has agreed to buy an Indonesian maker of "kretek" tobacco and clove cigarettes, together with its distributor, for $677 million, giving it a bigger footprint in the world's second-largest tobacco market.

04 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian 'kretek' cigarette firms for $677 mln

04 Aug 2017
