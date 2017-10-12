BRIEF-Opko Health enters into exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and commercialize Rayaldee in Japan * Opko Health enters into exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and commercialize Rayaldee® in Japan

Japan government eyes Japan Post share sale as soon as this month: source TOKYO Japan's government plans to sell shares in Japan Post Holdings Co as soon as this month, the first sale since the company's massive 2015 listing, a government source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

Japan Tobacco to buy Philippine cigarette maker Mighty for $936 million TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the Philippines' No. 2 cigarette maker Mighty Corp for about $936 million, its second large deal in Southeast Asia this month as it deepens its push into emerging markets.

Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian 'kretek' cigarette firms for $677 million JAKARTA/TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc on Friday said it has agreed to buy an Indonesian maker of "kretek" tobacco and clove cigarettes, together with its distributor, for $677 million, giving it a bigger footprint in the world's second-largest tobacco market.