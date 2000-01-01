H&R GmbH & Co KgaA (2HR.DE)
2HR.DE on Xetra
15.48EUR
5:08pm IST
15.48EUR
5:08pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.02 (+0.13%)
€0.02 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€15.47
€15.47
Open
€15.43
€15.43
Day's High
€15.50
€15.50
Day's Low
€15.22
€15.22
Volume
11,046
11,046
Avg. Vol
37,674
37,674
52-wk High
€16.76
€16.76
52-wk Low
€11.27
€11.27
About
H&R GmbH & Co KGaA is a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of crude oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical products and precision plastic components. It operates through three segments: Chemical-Pharmaceutical Raw Materials Refining (ChemPharm Refining), Chemical-Pharmaceutical Raw Materials Sales (ChemPharm Sales) and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€525.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|36.54
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09