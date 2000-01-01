Edition:
India

H&R GmbH & Co KgaA (2HR.DE)

2HR.DE on Xetra

15.48EUR
5:08pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€15.47
Open
€15.43
Day's High
€15.50
Day's Low
€15.22
Volume
11,046
Avg. Vol
37,674
52-wk High
€16.76
52-wk Low
€11.27

Chart for

About

H&R GmbH & Co KGaA is a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of crude oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical products and precision plastic components. It operates through three segments: Chemical-Pharmaceutical Raw Materials Refining (ChemPharm Refining), Chemical-Pharmaceutical Raw Materials Sales (ChemPharm Sales) and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.31
Market Cap(Mil.): €525.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 36.54
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates