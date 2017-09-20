J.Front Retailing Co Ltd (3086.T)
3086.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,727JPY
7:08am IST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
¥1,723
Open
¥1,720
Day's High
¥1,730
Day's Low
¥1,717
Volume
200,900
Avg. Vol
1,317,656
52-wk High
¥1,798
52-wk Low
¥1,304
About
J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Department Store segment is engaged in the sale of clothing products, housewares, food products, miscellaneous goods and others, as well as the operation of dining halls, cafes and tea shops, among others. The Parco... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥431,552.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|270.57
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.76
Financials
BRIEF-R&I affirms J.Front Retailing's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I
BRIEF-Edion to acquire mail order sales firm for 3.33 bln yen
* Says it will acquire all shares of Saitama-based mail order sales firm for 3.33 billion yen, from J.Front Retailing Co Ltd
BRIEF-J.Front Retailing says on-site inspection of subsidiary by Japan Fair Trade Commission
* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of a subsidiary of the company, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.Ltd., under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law