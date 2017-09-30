Edition:
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (3105.T)

3105.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,343JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥1,340
Open
¥1,336
Day's High
¥1,344
Day's Low
¥1,329
Volume
262,100
Avg. Vol
1,368,150
52-wk High
¥1,548
52-wk Low
¥990

About

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. is a holding company with seven segments. The Textile segment manufactures and sells textile products. The Break Products segment provides beak assemblies and friction materials for automobile breaks. The Paper segment offers household paper products, such as tissue paper, kitchen towel, fine paper and... (more)

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥238,339.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 178.80
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 2.25

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

BRIEF-Ricoh planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings -Nikkei

* Ricoh Co planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings for price estimated slightly above 10 billion yen ($88.7 million) -Nikkei Further company coverage:

30 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Nisshinbo Holdings to wholly own Japan Radio via stock swap

* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Japan Radio Co Ltd via stock swap, effective on Oct. 2

15 May 2017
