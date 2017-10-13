Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)
3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
731JPY
7:09am IST
731JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)
¥11 (+1.53%)
¥11 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
¥720
¥720
Open
¥723
¥723
Day's High
¥732
¥732
Day's Low
¥722
¥722
Volume
1,180,700
1,180,700
Avg. Vol
1,900,887
1,900,887
52-wk High
¥732
¥732
52-wk Low
¥565
¥565
About
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the real estate business. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the development, construction and distribution of residential areas, single-family houses, high-rise housing, villas and buildings; the contracted construction of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥444,095.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|640.83
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|1.88
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen
* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
* Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31
BRIEF- Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen
* Says it will issue 11th series and 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 31