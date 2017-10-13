BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen * Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen * Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31