BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings says September total contracted sales was RMB5.87 bln * ‍In September 2017, total contracted sales of group amounted to RMB5.87 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings enters into agreement with Xiujing Landscape * On 15 september 2017, company entered into landscape engineering services framework agreement with Xiujing Landscape

BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings updates on total contracted sales in the month of August, 2017 * In the month of August 2017, group's total contracted sales were about RMB5.20 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2gMo4IE) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)