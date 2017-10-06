Ronshine China Holdings Ltd (3301.HK)
3301.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$9.07
Open
HK$9.05
Day's High
HK$9.08
Day's Low
HK$9.01
Volume
2,133,500
Avg. Vol
2,584,718
52-wk High
HK$10.26
52-wk Low
HK$5.43
About
Ronshine China Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development of properties. Its businesses include the sales of properties and construction contracting businesses. The Company invests in basements, residential properties, commercial properties, hotels and office... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$12,603.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,352.35
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings says September total contracted sales was RMB5.87 bln
* In September 2017, total contracted sales of group amounted to RMB5.87 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings enters into agreement with Xiujing Landscape
* On 15 september 2017, company entered into landscape engineering services framework agreement with Xiujing Landscape
BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings updates on total contracted sales in the month of August, 2017
* In the month of August 2017, group's total contracted sales were about RMB5.20 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2gMo4IE) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Ronshine China updates on acquisition of equity interests in Ningbo Hailiang & Anhui Hailiang
* Unit entered into Ningbo Equity Transfer Agreements with each of Hairao Investment, Feng, Hailiang Investment, Tang and Hailiang Charity
