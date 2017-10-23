China State Construction International Holdings Ltd (3311.HK)
3311.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
11.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.53%)
HK$-0.06 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$11.38
HK$11.38
Open
HK$11.48
HK$11.48
Day's High
HK$11.52
HK$11.52
Day's Low
HK$11.30
HK$11.30
Volume
4,945,452
4,945,452
Avg. Vol
9,786,925
9,786,925
52-wk High
HK$14.47
HK$14.47
52-wk Low
HK$10.91
HK$10.91
About
China State Construction International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in construction contracts business. The Company is also engaged in infrastructure project investments, facade contracting business and infrastructure operation. The Company operates its business through four segments:... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$58,065.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,049.16
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|2.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09