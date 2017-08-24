Edition:
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (3320.HK)

3320.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.18 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
HK$9.21
Open
HK$9.25
Day's High
HK$9.39
Day's Low
HK$9.21
Volume
5,377,700
Avg. Vol
7,173,046
52-wk High
HK$10.20
52-wk Low
HK$8.28

About

CHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED is a Hongkong-based investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. The Company mainly operates through three segments.... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$59,577.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,284.51
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 0.95

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 3320.HK

BRIEF-China Resources Pharmaceutical Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$1.81 bln

* Hy profit for period attributable to owners of co hk$1.81 billion versus hk$1.64 billion a year ago

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Pharmaceutical says ‍Wang Chuncheng ceased to be president of company​

July 3 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Pharma announces cooperation agreements

* Entered into cr bank strategic cooperation agreement 2017 and cr trust strategic cooperation agreement 2017 with cr bank and cr trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Pharmaceutical Group entered into sales framework agreement 2017 with Cr Healthcare

May 12 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd -

12 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates