BOCOM International Holdings Co Ltd (3329.HK)
3329.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+3.19%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.52
Day's High
HK$2.63
Day's Low
HK$2.52
Volume
7,249,494
Avg. Vol
1,740,141
52-wk High
HK$2.77
52-wk Low
HK$2.34
About
BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited is principally engaged in the provision of financial related services. The Company mainly operates through six segments. The Brokerage segment is mainly engaged in the provision of securities trading and brokerage services. The Corporate Finance and Underwriting segment is mainly... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,918.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,734.39
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Bocom International submits subscription application to Central China Dragon Select Growth Fund
* Submitted subscription application form to administrator of fund to subscribe for class A shares of fund for HK$750 million
BRIEF-BOCOM International Holdings to provide loan in principal amount not exceeding $100 million
* Co to provide loan in principal amount not exceeding us$100 million to borrower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-BOCOM International says Xi Xuanhua appointed as a deputy CEO
* More Appointment Of A Deputy Chief Executive Officer And A Member Of Executive Committee