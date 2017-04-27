Vinda International Holdings Ltd (3331.HK)
3331.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.14 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
HK$14.36
Open
HK$14.58
Day's High
HK$14.60
Day's Low
HK$14.40
Volume
147,000
Avg. Vol
487,032
52-wk High
HK$16.90
52-wk Low
HK$13.86
Vinda International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of household paper products. The Company operates its business in Mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas. The Company operates its business through two segments: Household Paper Products segment and Personal Care Products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$17,625.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,194.14
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|1.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-Vinda International Holdings qtrly ebitda increased by 27.9 pct to HK$480 mln
* Qtrly revenue increased by 21.3 pct (with an organic growth of 7.0%) to HK$3,104 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: