China Evergrande Group (3333.HK)

3333.HK on Hong Kong Stock

31.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.55 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
HK$31.55
Open
HK$32.00
Day's High
HK$32.25
Day's Low
HK$30.80
Volume
24,828,965
Avg. Vol
47,853,965
52-wk High
HK$32.25
52-wk Low
HK$4.73

About

China Evergrande Group, formerly Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited, is principally engaged in property development. The Company operates its business through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment is engaged in property construction, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.50
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$396,634.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13,133.58
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 1.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 3333.HK

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

* As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Evergrande posts contracted sales of RMB33.43 bln for August

* Group's contracted sales of properties for month of August of 2017 amounted to RMB33.43 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2eCMV17) Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-China Evergrande shares surge after debt cut pledge

* Shares gain as much as 7 pct, outperforming benchmark index

29 Aug 2017

China's Evergrande shares rise 4 percent after it pledges to slash debt by 2020

HONG KONG Shares of China Evergrande Group , the country's No. 3 property developer, were set to rise 3.95 percent on Tuesday after it pledged to cut its debt by 2020 and posted a jump in first-half profits.

29 Aug 2017

China's Evergrande shares rise 4 pct after it pledges to slash debt by 2020

HONG KONG, Aug 29 Shares of China Evergrande Group, the country's No. 3 property developer, were set to rise 3.95 percent on Tuesday after it pledged to cut its debt by 2020 and posted a jump in first-half profits.

29 Aug 2017

China developer Evergrande to cut debt by 2020, choose profits over scale

HONG KONG China Evergrande Group, which has the second-largest debt pile among the nation's corporates, pledged to slash its debt by 2020 after unveiling a jump in first-half profits that was aided by the early redemption of some bonds.

28 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-China developer Evergrande to cut debt by 2020, choose profits over scale

* Evergrande aims to slash net debt ratio to 70 percent by 2020

28 Aug 2017

Evergrande says land purchases to focus on tier-2, satellite cities

HONG KONG, Aug 28 China Evergrande Group , the nation's No.3 property developer by sales, said it will target tier-two and satellite cities in the country with strong economic growth for future land purchases.

28 Aug 2017

Developer China Evergrande H1 core profit jumps over three-fold

HONG KONG, Aug 28 China Evergrande Group , the nation's No.3 property developer by sales, said its first-half core profit surged more than three-fold due to a substantial rise in average selling prices, while early redemption of bonds also aided earnings.

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Evergrande posts HY profit attributable of RMB18,834 million

* HY profit attributable RMB18,834 million versus RMB 2,017 million

28 Aug 2017
