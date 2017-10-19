China Evergrande Group (3333.HK)
BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group
* As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion
BRIEF-China Evergrande posts contracted sales of RMB33.43 bln for August
* Group's contracted sales of properties for month of August of 2017 amounted to RMB33.43 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2eCMV17) Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-China Evergrande shares surge after debt cut pledge
* Shares gain as much as 7 pct, outperforming benchmark index
HONG KONG Shares of China Evergrande Group , the country's No. 3 property developer, were set to rise 3.95 percent on Tuesday after it pledged to cut its debt by 2020 and posted a jump in first-half profits.
China developer Evergrande to cut debt by 2020, choose profits over scale
HONG KONG China Evergrande Group, which has the second-largest debt pile among the nation's corporates, pledged to slash its debt by 2020 after unveiling a jump in first-half profits that was aided by the early redemption of some bonds.
* Evergrande aims to slash net debt ratio to 70 percent by 2020
Evergrande says land purchases to focus on tier-2, satellite cities
HONG KONG, Aug 28 China Evergrande Group , the nation's No.3 property developer by sales, said it will target tier-two and satellite cities in the country with strong economic growth for future land purchases.
Developer China Evergrande H1 core profit jumps over three-fold
HONG KONG, Aug 28 China Evergrande Group , the nation's No.3 property developer by sales, said its first-half core profit surged more than three-fold due to a substantial rise in average selling prices, while early redemption of bonds also aided earnings.
BRIEF-China Evergrande posts HY profit attributable of RMB18,834 million
* HY profit attributable RMB18,834 million versus RMB 2,017 million