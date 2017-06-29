Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd (3336.HK)
3336.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+2.78%)
Prev Close
HK$2.88
Open
HK$2.91
Day's High
HK$2.96
Day's Low
HK$2.90
Volume
606,000
Avg. Vol
4,022,904
52-wk High
HK$3.58
52-wk Low
HK$2.31
About
Ju Teng International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of casings for notebook computer and handheld devices. The Company’s subsidiaries include Giant Glory International Limited, Step Fine International Investment Limited and Suzhou Dazhi Communication Accessory... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,438.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,134.71
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|3.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.88
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.13
|14.09
BRIEF-Ju Teng International expects profit for six months ending 30 June 2017 to decrease
* Expected that profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ending 30 june 2017 will decrease by approximately 50% to 60%