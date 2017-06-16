Lonking Holdings Ltd (3339.HK)
3339.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.38%)
HK$0.05 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$3.63
HK$3.63
Open
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.73
HK$3.73
Day's Low
HK$3.60
HK$3.60
Volume
5,920,000
5,920,000
Avg. Vol
12,145,610
12,145,610
52-wk High
HK$3.77
HK$3.77
52-wk Low
HK$1.20
HK$1.20
About
Lonking Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company operates its business through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery and Financial Investment. The Company’s main products include loaders, excavators, forklifts, road rollers and components. The Company’s... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$14,252.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,280.10
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.86
Financials
BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products