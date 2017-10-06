Addchance Holdings Ltd (3344.HK)
3344.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$0.41
Open
HK$0.42
Day's High
HK$0.43
Day's Low
HK$0.40
Volume
11,510,000
Avg. Vol
16,671,267
52-wk High
HK$1.41
52-wk Low
HK$0.40
About
Addchance Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production and sale of knitted sweaters. Its major products include dyed yarns, knitted sweaters including cardigans and pullovers and socks and hosiery products. The Company operates its business through five segments: Production and Sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,914.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,396.73
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Addchance Holdings announces MOU for possible acquisition of 66 pct equity in Zhongcheng Huiyu Technology Services
* Announces MOU for possible acquisition of 66% of equity interest in Zhongcheng Huiyu Technology Services Co and sale loan
Earnings vs. Estimates
