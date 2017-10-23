Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd (3369.HK)
3369.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.36%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$2.77
HK$2.77
Open
HK$2.76
HK$2.76
Day's High
HK$2.78
HK$2.78
Day's Low
HK$2.74
HK$2.74
Volume
529,000
529,000
Avg. Vol
3,104,100
3,104,100
52-wk High
HK$3.11
HK$3.11
52-wk Low
HK$1.75
HK$1.75
About
Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of integrated port services. Its integrated port services include stevedoring, stacking, warehousing, transportation and logistics services. It handles various types of cargos, including dry bulk cargoes such as coal and metal ores, oil and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$46,555.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,587.41
|Dividend:
|0.18
|Yield (%):
|6.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09