Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd (3377.HK)

3377.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
HK$5.21
Open
HK$5.27
Day's High
HK$5.27
Day's Low
HK$5.17
Volume
4,201,552
Avg. Vol
15,072,341
52-wk High
HK$5.88
52-wk Low
HK$3.17

Chart for

About

Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development and property investment in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is engaged in property development in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Northeast, Central and Southern. The Company operates its business through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.63
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$41,214.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,534.69
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 5.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 3377.HK

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for Sept amounted to about RMB6.67 bln ​

* ‍contracted sales of co, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for Sept amounted to about RMB6.67 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Oct 2017

Fitch Assigns Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities Final 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's USD600 million subordinated perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BB'. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year, five

14 Sep 2017

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as Sino-Ocean performs

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firmer on Wednesday supported by healthy inflows. New issues attracted most attention with Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Group's notes among the strongest performers.

13 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities at 'BB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's proposed US dollar perpetual capital securities an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The proposed perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for August amounted to about RMB6.52 billion

* Contracted sales for August of 2017 amounted to approximately RMB6.52 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group's HY revenue increased by 85 pct to RMB17,259 mln

* Hy ‍profit attributable to owners of company increased by 84% to rmb2,668 million​

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says July contracted sales amounted to about RMB3.91 bln

* Contracted sales of company for July of 2017 amounted to approximately rmb3.91 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2wdtOi0) Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean updates on June month ‍contracted sales

* Contracted sales for June of 2017 amounted to approximately rmb8.45 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017

Fitch Affirms Sino-Ocean Group at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited's (Sino-Ocean Group) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Sino-Ocean Group's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the ratings on all the outstanding US dollar bonds it guarantees, at 'BBB-'. The full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this co

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for April 2017 was RMB5.52 bln

* Contracted sales of company for month of April 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.52 billion Source :(http://bit.ly/2pcMppz) Further company coverage:

05 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates