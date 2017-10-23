Xiamen International Port Co Ltd (3378.HK)
3378.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.25%)
HK$-0.02 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
HK$1.60
HK$1.60
Open
HK$1.62
HK$1.62
Day's High
HK$1.62
HK$1.62
Day's Low
HK$1.56
HK$1.56
Volume
3,754,000
3,754,000
Avg. Vol
2,900,775
2,900,775
52-wk High
HK$1.80
HK$1.80
52-wk Low
HK$1.41
HK$1.41
About
Xiamen International Port Co. Ltd. is principally engaged in the trading business of merchandise. The Company operates its business through five segments: Container Loading and Unloading and Storage Business segment, Bulk/General Cargo Loading and Unloading Business segment, Ancillary Value-added Port Services segment,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,116.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,726.20
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.04