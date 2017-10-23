Edition:
India

Xiamen International Port Co Ltd (3378.HK)

3378.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
HK$1.60
Open
HK$1.62
Day's High
HK$1.62
Day's Low
HK$1.56
Volume
3,754,000
Avg. Vol
2,900,775
52-wk High
HK$1.80
52-wk Low
HK$1.41

Chart for

About

Xiamen International Port Co. Ltd. is principally engaged in the trading business of merchandise. The Company operates its business through five segments: Container Loading and Unloading and Storage Business segment, Bulk/General Cargo Loading and Unloading Business segment, Ancillary Value-added Port Services segment,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.14
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,116.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,726.20
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.04

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates