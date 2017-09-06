Edition:
Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd (3380.HK)

3380.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
HK$8.06
Open
HK$8.17
Day's High
HK$8.18
Day's Low
HK$7.96
Volume
5,610,000
Avg. Vol
17,395,326
52-wk High
HK$10.40
52-wk Low
HK$2.78

About

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development, property investment and construction in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates its business through three segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$45,959.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,497.54
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 3.59

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 3380.HK

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings updates on August month contracted sales

* Contracted sales of group was about RMB4.22 billion in August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property's HY gross profit rises about 153.2 pct

* Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings posts HY gross profit of RMB4.89 bln

* Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings says group's contract sales was about RMB3.52 bln in July

* Contract sales of group was about RMB3.52 billion in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property expects group to record increase of more than 100% in HY net profit

* Expected that group will record a substantial increase of more than 100 pct in unaudited consolidated net profit for HY ended 30 June 2017

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property appoints Chen Guanzhan as executive director

* Chen Guanzhan has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings announces contract sales of group for June

* Announces that contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.83 billion in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property says Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen to acquire equity interest in unit of Co

* Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen, Pingan Dahua And Huizhou Daya Bay Dongzhen Property entered into equity transfer agreement​

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property says Shenzhen Logan enters agreement with Logan Foundation

* Shenzhen Logan entered into master pre-delivery property service agreement with Logan Foundation

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property posts contract sales of about RMB4.06 bln in May

* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB4.06 billion in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates