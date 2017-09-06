BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings updates on August month contracted sales * Contracted sales of group was about RMB4.22 billion in August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Logan Property's HY gross profit rises about 153.2 pct * Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings posts HY gross profit of RMB4.89 bln * Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings says group's contract sales was about RMB3.52 bln in July * Contract sales of group was about RMB3.52 billion in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Logan Property expects group to record increase of more than 100% in HY net profit * Expected that group will record a substantial increase of more than 100 pct in unaudited consolidated net profit for HY ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Logan Property appoints Chen Guanzhan as executive director * Chen Guanzhan has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings announces contract sales of group for June * Announces that contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.83 billion in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Logan Property says Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen to acquire equity interest in unit of Co * Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen, Pingan Dahua And Huizhou Daya Bay Dongzhen Property entered into equity transfer agreement​

BRIEF-Logan Property says Shenzhen Logan enters agreement with Logan Foundation * Shenzhen Logan entered into master pre-delivery property service agreement with Logan Foundation