BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings updates on August month contracted sales
* Contracted sales of group was about RMB4.22 billion in August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Logan Property's HY gross profit rises about 153.2 pct
* Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million
BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings posts HY gross profit of RMB4.89 bln
* Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million
BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings says group's contract sales was about RMB3.52 bln in July
* Contract sales of group was about RMB3.52 billion in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Logan Property expects group to record increase of more than 100% in HY net profit
* Expected that group will record a substantial increase of more than 100 pct in unaudited consolidated net profit for HY ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Logan Property appoints Chen Guanzhan as executive director
* Chen Guanzhan has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings announces contract sales of group for June
* Announces that contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.83 billion in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Logan Property says Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen to acquire equity interest in unit of Co
* Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen, Pingan Dahua And Huizhou Daya Bay Dongzhen Property entered into equity transfer agreement
BRIEF-Logan Property says Shenzhen Logan enters agreement with Logan Foundation
* Shenzhen Logan entered into master pre-delivery property service agreement with Logan Foundation
BRIEF-Logan Property posts contract sales of about RMB4.06 bln in May
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB4.06 billion in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: