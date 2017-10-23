Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd (3382.HK)
3382.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.79%)
HK$0.01 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$1.26
HK$1.26
Open
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Day's High
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Day's Low
HK$1.25
HK$1.25
Volume
5,991,000
5,991,000
Avg. Vol
4,319,700
4,319,700
52-wk High
HK$1.68
HK$1.68
52-wk Low
HK$1.14
HK$1.14
About
Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of containerized and non-containerized cargo handling services and other port ancillary services and sales business at the port of Tianjin in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates its business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,574.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,158.00
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|2.80