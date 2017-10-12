Edition:
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)

3382.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,632JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-14 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
¥4,646
Open
¥4,640
Day's High
¥4,660
Day's Low
¥4,618
Volume
888,000
Avg. Vol
2,146,610
52-wk High
¥4,891
52-wk Low
¥4,148

About

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company. The Company operates in seven business segments. The Convenience Store segment operates convenience stores under the name 7-Eleven through direct operation and franchising. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets, food supermarkets and specialty stores.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,836,521.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 886.44
Dividend: 45.00
Yield (%): 2.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about 3382.T

UPDATE 2-Overseas push drives profit growth at Japan's Uniqlo, 7-Eleven owners

* Uniqlo overseas oper profit up 95.4 pct, domestic down 6.4 pct

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Seven & i posts record quarterly profit on strong 7-Eleven sales

* Q2 operating profit hits record Y110.3 bln, beats consensus

12 Oct 2017

Seven & i H1 profit up, driven by strong 7-Eleven sales

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd on Thursday said its operating profit rose 7.2 percent in the six months ended August, helped by a steady growth in sales across its 7-Eleven convenience stores.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings unit to close two stores

* Says unit will close Chiba-based store and Kanagawa-based store on Feb. 28, 2019

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings Tokyo-based unit receives administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission

* Says its Tokyo-based unit SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO.,LTD received administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on July 21, due to violation of Act Against Delay in Payment of Subcontract Proceeds

21 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's Seven & i Q1 profit rises 3.3 pct, boosted by domestic convenience stores

* Announces business tie-up with mail-order firm Askul (Adds context)

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings says business alliance with Askul

* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with Askul Corp on July 6

06 Jul 2017

Japan's Seven & i Q1 profit rises 3.3 pct, below estimates

TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd on Thursday said operating profit rose 3.3 percent in the three months through May, just shy of analyst estimates, boosted by strong demand for own-brand products at its convenience stores.

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Seven & i Holdings in deal to sell Sogo & Seibu's stores to H2O Retailing

* Says it enters into agreement to sell Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd's two stores related business and properties to H2O Retailing Corp , effective on Oct. 1

11 May 2017
