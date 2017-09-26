Edition:
Agile Group Holdings Ltd (3383.HK)

3383.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$11.92
Open
HK$11.96
Day's High
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.64
Volume
6,770,750
Avg. Vol
13,846,504
52-wk High
HK$12.92
52-wk Low
HK$3.88

About

Agile Property Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates its business through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Hotel Operations and Property Investment. The Company’s subsidiaries include... (more)

Beta: 1.75
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$48,179.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,917.05
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 2.60

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company

* Announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings proposes to spin-off and separately list shares of A-Living

* Proposes to spin-off and separately list shares of A-Living

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group says HY profit attributbale to shareholders of co RMB 1.86 billion

* Board has declared an interim dividend of HK22.0 cents per ordinary shar

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings expects to record an increase in net profit of more than 100% for HY

* Expected to record a significant increase in net profit of more than 100% for hy

14 Aug 2017

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit stays strong as China trade data disappoints

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (IFR) - The tone remained constructive in Asian credit today, as China reported weaker-than-expected trade figures for July.

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group announces ‍issuance of $200 mln senior notes

* Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with standard chartered bank, hsbc, abc international and china securities international​

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group ‍proposes to conduct international offering of guaranteed senior notes​

* ‍Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes​

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group secures loan facility of HK$3.52 bln

* Company as borrower and certain of its subsidiaries as guarantors entered into a facility agreement

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group updates on issue of non-public domestic corporate bonds

* Has issued non-public domestic corporate bonds in amount of RMB3 billion at a coupon rate of 6.98% per annum for a term of 3 years

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Agile Group says June pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was RMB7.93 bln

* for month of June 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was rmb7.93 billion Source text :(http://bit.ly/2sDL9h1) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017
