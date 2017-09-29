Edition:
Legend Holdings Corp (3396.HK)

3396.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
HK$20.20
Open
HK$20.20
Day's High
HK$20.40
Day's Low
HK$19.90
Volume
496,100
Avg. Vol
1,013,790
52-wk High
HK$24.25
52-wk Low
HK$17.10

Chart for

About

Legend Holdings Corporation is a China-based diversified investment holding company. The Company mainly operates through six business segments. The Information Technology (IT) segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of portable electronic products and other high-end technology products. The Financial Services... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$48,891.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,356.23
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 1.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.88 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.30 10.90
ROE: -- 13.13 14.09

Latest News about 3396.HK

BRIEF-Legend holdings announces acquisition of interest in a unit

* Announces acquisition of interest in a subsidiary through a joint venture company

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Legend Holdings subscribes for second wealth management product

* Company further subscribed for second wealth management product issued by Everbright Bank at amount of RMB300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Legend Holdings plans to unload holdings in XiAn Shaangu Power

* Says shareholder Legend Holdings Corp plans to unload entire holdings in the company within six months via block trade

22 Sep 2017

China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for $1.8 billion in landmark European expansion

HONG KONG China’s Legend Holdings struck a deal on Friday to buy a 90 percent stake in Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) for 1.48 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in the biggest takeover of a European deposit-taking bank by a Chinese firm so far.

01 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for $1.8 bln in landmark European expansion

* Biggest takeover of European deposit-taking bank by Chinese firm

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Legend Holdings updates on acquisition of stake in Banque Internationale A Luxembourg S.A.

* Major Transaction Acquisition Of 89.936% Issued Share Capital In Banque Internationale A Luxembourg S.A.

01 Sep 2017

Fitch Downgrades Sunac to 'BB-'; Places On Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sunac China Holdings Limited's (Sunac) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and the rating on its outstanding USD400 million 8.75% senior notes due 2019 to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Fitch has also put all the ratings on Watch Negative. Sunac's ratings have been downgraded to reflect the company's acquisitive business approach, which will make i

12 Jul 2017

Exclusive: China's Legend in talks to buy stake in Luxembourg bank BIL - source

HONG KONG/FRANKFURT China's Legend Holdings Corp is in talks on a potential investment in Qatari-owned Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL), a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

11 Jul 2017

China Eastern sells stakes in cargo unit to four firms

SHANGHAI China Eastern Air Holding said on Monday it has sold almost half of its freight unit to four firms including Legend Holdings and Global Logistic Properties (GLP) in the Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal.

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Legend Holding entered into financial assistance framework agreement with Levima Advanced Materials

* Company and Levima Advanced Materials entered into continuing financial assistance framework agreement

08 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates