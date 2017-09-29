BRIEF-Legend holdings announces acquisition of interest in a unit * Announces acquisition of interest in a subsidiary through a joint venture company

BRIEF-Legend Holdings subscribes for second wealth management product * Company further subscribed for second wealth management product issued by Everbright Bank at amount of RMB300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Legend Holdings plans to unload holdings in XiAn Shaangu Power * Says shareholder Legend Holdings Corp plans to unload entire holdings in the company within six months via block trade

China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for $1.8 billion in landmark European expansion HONG KONG China’s Legend Holdings struck a deal on Friday to buy a 90 percent stake in Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) for 1.48 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in the biggest takeover of a European deposit-taking bank by a Chinese firm so far.

Exclusive: China's Legend in talks to buy stake in Luxembourg bank BIL - source HONG KONG/FRANKFURT China's Legend Holdings Corp is in talks on a potential investment in Qatari-owned Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL), a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

China Eastern sells stakes in cargo unit to four firms SHANGHAI China Eastern Air Holding said on Monday it has sold almost half of its freight unit to four firms including Legend Holdings and Global Logistic Properties (GLP) in the Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal.