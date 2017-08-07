Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (3606.HK)
3606.HK on Hong Kong Stock
29.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.70 (+2.45%)
Prev Close
HK$28.60
Open
HK$29.00
Day's High
HK$29.40
Day's Low
HK$28.90
Volume
1,141,600
Avg. Vol
1,906,230
52-wk High
HK$32.10
52-wk Low
HK$21.65
About
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. is a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of float glasses and automobile glasses. The Company's products portfolio consist of automobile glasses, such as coating glasses and others, which are applied in passenger cars, buses, limousines and others, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$74,136.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,508.62
|Dividend:
|0.85
|Yield (%):
|3.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group announces change in accounting policy
* Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group to set up investment unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned investment unit, with registered capital of up to 3 billion yuan, in China
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass' H1 net profit down 4.85 pct y/y at 1.4 bln yuan
* Says H1 net profit down 4.85 percent y/y at 1.39 billion yuan ($206.93 million)
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.75 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group qtrly net profit RMB 692.9 mln
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 692.9 million versus RMB 583.1 million