Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank appoints Song Qinghua as independent non-executive director * Announces appointment of Song Qinghua as an independent non-executive director of bank

BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank announces approval of directional additional issuance of domestic shares * Approval Of Directional Additional Issuance Of Domestic Shares By Cbrc Chongqing Office

BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co says HY net profit attributable RMB4.59 bln * Hy net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank RMB 4,594.1 million versus 4,175.3 million