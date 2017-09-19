Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (3618.HK)
3618.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.35%)
HK$-0.07 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$5.19
HK$5.19
Open
HK$5.16
HK$5.16
Day's High
HK$5.19
HK$5.19
Day's Low
HK$5.12
HK$5.12
Volume
10,248,641
10,248,641
Avg. Vol
9,302,678
9,302,678
52-wk High
HK$6.01
HK$6.01
52-wk Low
HK$4.39
HK$4.39
About
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank is engaged in the provision of banking services and related financial services in China. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Corporate Banking segment is engaged in the provision of financial products and services to corporations, government agencies and financial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$51,400.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,000.00
|Dividend:
|0.23
|Yield (%):
|4.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank appoints Song Qinghua as independent non-executive director
* Announces appointment of Song Qinghua as an independent non-executive director of bank Source text (http://bit.ly/2hfES7o) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank announces approval of directional additional issuance of domestic shares
* Approval Of Directional Additional Issuance Of Domestic Shares By Cbrc Chongqing Office
BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co says HY net profit attributable RMB4.59 bln
* Hy net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank RMB 4,594.1 million versus 4,175.3 million
BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank announces additional issue of domestic shares
* Directional Additional Issuance Of Domestic Shares Under The Specific Mandate