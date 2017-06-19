Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd (3636.HK)
3636.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.22 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$18.92
Open
HK$18.82
Day's High
HK$19.10
Day's Low
HK$18.70
Volume
57,800
Avg. Vol
216,045
52-wk High
HK$22.60
52-wk Low
HK$17.10
About
Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited is principally engaged in art business and auction, performance and theatre management and investment and management of cinemas. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Art Business and Auction segment is engaged in auction, buy and sale of Chinese antiques, Chinese... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,729.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|246.32
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|1.63
Financials
BRIEF-Poly Culture Group says co enters joint venture agreement
* Co entered into a jv agreement with Poly Investment, CCB Investment, Everbright Investment and Tianjin Ruida on 19 june
BRIEF-Poly culture group corp enters into share subscription agreements
* Company entered into share subscription agreements with subscribers respectively