Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd (3638.HK)
3638.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$1.28
Open
HK$1.28
Day's High
HK$1.29
Day's Low
HK$1.21
Volume
7,296,000
Avg. Vol
17,507,196
52-wk High
HK$1.43
52-wk Low
HK$0.35
About
Huabang Financial Holdings Limited, formerly Goldenmars Technology Holdings Limited, is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sales of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules and trading of DRAM chips. The Group's product manufacturing is based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), but its business coverage is not only... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,244.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,856.56
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln
* Unit agreed to grant loan to borrower with amount of HK$8.5 million for a term of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Forever Star acquires 2.4 mln ordinary shares of Huabang Financial Holdings
* Forever Star acquired 2.4 million ordinary shares of company at an average price of HK$0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings enters term sheet with Idb Development for a proposed acquisition
* On 3 Sept, company and IDB Development Corp entered into a term sheet in relation to a proposed acquisition
BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit enters agreements to renew three loans
* Huabang Finance entered into loan agreement A, loan agreement B and loan agreement C with borrowers
BRIEF-Huabang Financial expects to record a decrease in net profit for year ended 31 March 2017
* For year ended 31 March 2017 co is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit
