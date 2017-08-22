China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (3669.HK)
11.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.38 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.66
Open
HK$10.62
Day's High
HK$11.10
Day's Low
HK$10.62
Volume
7,693,488
Avg. Vol
7,000,915
52-wk High
HK$12.40
52-wk Low
HK$3.60
About
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sale of passenger vehicle and the provision of related services. The Company operates its business through three segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services segment, Automobile Rental Services segment and Finance
Overall
|Beta:
|1.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$19,349.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,832.38
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|1.80
Financials
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services says HY net profit rmb698 mln, up 72.6 pct
Aug 22 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services expects HY profit attributable to rise
July 20 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services updates on placing and subscription agreement
May 12 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd: