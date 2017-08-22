Edition:
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (3669.HK)

3669.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.38 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.66
Open
HK$10.62
Day's High
HK$11.10
Day's Low
HK$10.62
Volume
7,693,488
Avg. Vol
7,000,915
52-wk High
HK$12.40
52-wk Low
HK$3.60

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sale of passenger vehicle and the provision of related services. The Company operates its business through three segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services segment, Automobile Rental Services segment and Finance... (more)

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$19,349.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,832.38
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 1.80

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services says HY ‍net profit rmb698 mln, up 72.6 pct

Aug 22 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services expects HY profit attributable to rise

July 20 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent

June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services updates on placing and subscription agreement

May 12 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

12 May 2017
