Top Spring International Holdings Ltd (3688.HK)

3688.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$4.94
Open
HK$4.94
Day's High
HK$5.00
Day's Low
HK$4.86
Volume
1,280,000
Avg. Vol
2,746,963
52-wk High
HK$5.30
52-wk Low
HK$2.14

About

Top Spring International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sale of properties. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of residential and retail properties. The Property Investment segment is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,128.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,201.66
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 4.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 3688.HK

BRIEF-Top Spring International updates on contracted sales during first three quarters of 2017

* During first 3 quarters of 2017 contracted sales of properties & contracted sales of car park units was about HK$1,771.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International Holdings says unit signs partnership agreement with Yunnan Tourism

* Shenzhen Top Spring invested RMB170 million for about 3.4% stake in Yunnan Tourism And Cultural Industry Development Fund​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International announces formation JV to acquire properties in Shanghai

* Top Spring and Firewave entered into shine long agreement with Shine Long JV for operation of Shine Long JV

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International announces appointment executive director

* Yuan Zhi Wei has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International enters into sale and purchase agreement with H-change

* Company entered into sale and purchase agreement with H-change

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International Holdings expects to record a consolidated net profit for HY

* Expected to record a consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International says ‍trading has been halted

* Trading has been halted pending release of announcement in relation to proposed disposal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International says trading in shares of co halted

* Trading in shares of Top Spring International Holdings has been halted at 2:34 p.m. On 4 August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017
