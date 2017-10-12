Top Spring International Holdings Ltd (3688.HK)
BRIEF-Top Spring International updates on contracted sales during first three quarters of 2017
* During first 3 quarters of 2017 contracted sales of properties & contracted sales of car park units was about HK$1,771.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Top Spring International Holdings says unit signs partnership agreement with Yunnan Tourism
* Shenzhen Top Spring invested RMB170 million for about 3.4% stake in Yunnan Tourism And Cultural Industry Development Fund
BRIEF-Top Spring International announces formation JV to acquire properties in Shanghai
* Top Spring and Firewave entered into shine long agreement with Shine Long JV for operation of Shine Long JV
BRIEF-Top Spring International announces appointment executive director
* Yuan Zhi Wei has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Top Spring International enters into sale and purchase agreement with H-change
* Company entered into sale and purchase agreement with H-change
BRIEF-Top Spring International Holdings expects to record a consolidated net profit for HY
* Expected to record a consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Top Spring International says trading has been halted
* Trading has been halted pending release of announcement in relation to proposed disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Top Spring International says trading in shares of co halted
* Trading in shares of Top Spring International Holdings has been halted at 2:34 p.m. On 4 August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: