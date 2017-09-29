BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp Ltd updates on current public float of bank's H shares * Current public float of bank's H shares is 19.68% and remains below minimum of 25% as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Huishang Bank announces issue of green financial bonds * Bank is approved to publicly issue green financial bonds in an amount not exceeding RMB5 billion

BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp updates on the status of the public float * Further to announcement of bank dated april 28, 2017, current public float of bank's H shares is 19.94%