Huishang Bank Corp Ltd (3698.HK)
3698.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.91
Day's High
HK$3.92
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
934,000
Avg. Vol
3,000,987
52-wk High
HK$4.16
52-wk Low
HK$3.53
About
Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is principally engaged in corporate banking business. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Corporate Banking segment is engaged in the provision of current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$78,390.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11,094.22
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|1.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp Ltd updates on current public float of bank's H shares
* Current public float of bank's H shares is 19.68% and remains below minimum of 25% as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huishang Bank announces issue of green financial bonds
* Bank is approved to publicly issue green financial bonds in an amount not exceeding RMB5 billion
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp updates on current public float of bank's H shares
* Current public float of bank's H shares is 19.68% and remains below minimum of 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp updates on the status of the public float
* Further to announcement of bank dated april 28, 2017, current public float of bank's H shares is 19.94% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp qtrly net profit RMB2.10 bln
* As at the end of march 2017, the bank's capital adequacy ratio was 12.79 pct Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q4wmMr) Further company coverage: