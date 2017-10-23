Edition:
India

Yat Sing Holdings Ltd (3708.HK)

3708.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.25 (+9.96%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.48
Day's High
HK$2.80
Day's Low
HK$2.48
Volume
1,800,000
Avg. Vol
1,950,158
52-wk High
HK$6.30
52-wk Low
HK$2.47

Chart for

About

Yat Sing Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of building maintenance services and renovation services in Hong Kong. The Company operates its business through two segments: Building Maintenance and Renovation. The Company’s subsidiaries include Sino Kaiser Limited, Sino Baron... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,128.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,118.80
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.