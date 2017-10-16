BRIEF-Lamtex Holdings says GCL-Poly Energy purchased 299.5 mln ordinary shares of co * ‍China Force sold 299.5 million ordinary shares of co to GCL-Poly Energy​ for total consideration of HK$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor signs framework agreement with GCL-Poly Energy * Says it signs framework agreement with GCL-Poly Energy Holdings on silicon and photovoltaic related projects