GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd (3800.HK)
3800.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+2.46%)
Prev Close
HK$1.22
Open
HK$1.23
Day's High
HK$1.28
Day's Low
HK$1.22
Volume
222,631,764
Avg. Vol
203,162,320
52-wk High
HK$1.29
52-wk Low
HK$0.72
About
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon and wafers for solar industry, as well as the development, construction, operation and management of solar farms. The Company operates through three business segments. The Solar Material segment is engaged in the manufacture and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$21,004.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18,587.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-Lamtex Holdings says GCL-Poly Energy purchased 299.5 mln ordinary shares of co
* China Force sold 299.5 million ordinary shares of co to GCL-Poly Energy for total consideration of HK$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor signs framework agreement with GCL-Poly Energy
* Says it signs framework agreement with GCL-Poly Energy Holdings on silicon and photovoltaic related projects
BRIEF-Gcl-Poly Energy updates on SunEdison acquisition
* On 2 AUG, U.S bankruptcy court for Southern District Of New York approved stipulated order, and escrow monies have been released