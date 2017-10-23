Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd (3808.HK)
3808.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.24 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$11.74
Open
HK$11.76
Day's High
HK$11.82
Day's Low
HK$11.42
Volume
2,492,500
Avg. Vol
5,746,847
52-wk High
HK$12.44
52-wk Low
HK$4.01
About
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of heavy duty trucks. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Heavy Duty Trucks segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of heavy duty trucks, medium-heavy trucks and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$31,806.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,760.99
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|0.69