Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd (3813.HK)
3813.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.37%)
HK$-0.02 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$1.46
HK$1.46
Open
HK$1.46
HK$1.46
Day's High
HK$1.46
HK$1.46
Day's Low
HK$1.44
HK$1.44
Volume
599,359
599,359
Avg. Vol
5,373,342
5,373,342
52-wk High
HK$2.61
HK$2.61
52-wk Low
HK$1.30
HK$1.30
About
Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the retailing of sportswear and distribution of licensed products. The Company operates its business mainly in Mainland China. The Company also operates its business in Hong Kong. The Company’s subsidiaries include Baosheng Daoji... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,687.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,338.55
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International Holdings posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of RMB1.57 bln
* September net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.57 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International posts June net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.38 billion
* June net consolidated operating revenue of company RMB1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2u94bks] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International appoints Shen, Yuan-Fang as CFO
* Shen, Yuan-Fang has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International May net consol operating revenue RMB 1.55 bln
* May net consolidated operating revenue of company RMB 1.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International says April net consolidated operating revenue of co RMB 1.91 bln
* April net consolidated operating revenue of co RMB 1.91 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.