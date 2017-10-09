Edition:
China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd (3818.HK)

3818.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
HK$1.42
Open
HK$1.42
Day's High
HK$1.45
Day's Low
HK$1.42
Volume
8,242,394
Avg. Vol
10,432,723
52-wk High
HK$1.77
52-wk Low
HK$1.32

About

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in brand development, the design and sales of sport-related apparel, footwear and accessories in Mainland of People’s Republic of China, Macau and Japan. The Company operates its business through three segments. The China segment is engaged in the distribution and retail... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,750.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,536.40
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 4.14

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

BRIEF-China Dongxiang Group Co says Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as CEO

* Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer of company​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Dongxiang(Group)Co says HY profit rose 11.9 pct

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of RMB2.90 cents (equivalent to HK3.4011 cents) per ordinary share

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Dongxiang (Group) says unit enters capital increase agreement

* Unit entered into capital increase agreement with Huayi Sports and existing shareholders in relation to capital injection

25 Apr 2017
