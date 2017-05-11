Oji Holdings Corp (3861.T)
3861.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
623JPY
5:43am IST
623JPY
5:43am IST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥623
¥623
Open
¥623
¥623
Day's High
¥624
¥624
Day's Low
¥622
¥622
Volume
339,000
339,000
Avg. Vol
2,687,318
2,687,318
52-wk High
¥625
¥625
52-wk Low
¥392
¥392
About
Oji Holdings Corporation is a paper manufacturer. The Company has three business segments. The Life Industrial Material segment provides containerboard, corrugated board processing services, white paperboard, packaging paper, paper containers, as well as household related products. The Printing Information Media segment provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥608,629.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,014.38
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.67
Financials
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Paper Mills and Oji Holdings together to make household products; cos to invest 5 bln yen to construct a plant- Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Paper Mills and Oji Holdings together to make household products; cos to invest 5 billion yen to construct a plant- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 bln Yen in group net profit for year ended March - Nikkei
* Japanese paper products group Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 billion Yen ($296 million) in group net profit for the year ended March - Nikkei