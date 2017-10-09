BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group posts unaudited contracted sales of RMB 4,080 MLN in Sept 2017 * ‍In September 2017, Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB4,080 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group says unit to invest in Qingdao Shengji Jinmao Construction and Development * China aoyuan property group -aoyuan group (guangdong) harvest decade, qingdao jinmao, guarantor and project co entered into co-operation agreement

Fitch Rates China Aoyuan's Proposed USD Notes 'BB-(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes an expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The notes are rated at the same level as Aoyuan's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRI

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group proposes to conduct international offering of USD senior notes * Company proposes to conduct an international offering of USD senior notes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group posts August contracted sales of about RMB2,655 million in total * August 2017, group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB2,655 million in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CORRECTED-BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group says HY gross profit is about RMB2.19 bln, up 35.1 pct (Aug 16) * HY gross profit for period amounted to approximately RMB 2,191 million, increased by 35.1 pct yoy

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property says tender will not proceed as conditions haven't been met * Reference is made to announcement of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited on possible major transaction

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property announces equity transfer agreement * Vendors, Guangdong Aoyuan Commercial Real Estate Group Co and Huizhou Hongtaichang Industrial entered into equity transfer agreement

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group updates on July month contracted sales * ‍In July 2017, group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately rmb2,531 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: