Town Health International Medical Group Ltd (3886.HK)
3886.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.81HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-3.57%)
Prev Close
HK$0.84
Open
HK$0.84
Day's High
HK$0.86
Day's Low
HK$0.79
Volume
3,585,500
Avg. Vol
7,447,205
52-wk High
HK$1.42
52-wk Low
HK$0.55
About
Town Health International Medical Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of healthcare and dental services, managed care business and beauty and cosmetic medicine business. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Provision of Healthcare and Dental Services segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Town Health International Medical Group posts HY revenue from cont ops of about HK$538.2 mln
Aug 29 Town Health International Medical Group Ltd
BRIEF-Town Health International Medical acquires 30% interest in Auspicious Idea Corporate Development
May 8 Town Health International Medical Group Ltd
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.